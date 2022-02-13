Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Universal Electronics worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEIC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $35.55 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $465.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

UEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.