Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) by 54.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of NightDragon Acquisition worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,798,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,440,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,038,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NDAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.