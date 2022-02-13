Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 30,800 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $237,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the second quarter worth $305,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.17. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

