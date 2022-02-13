Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $36.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.81 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $58,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,687. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

