AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the January 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:ACV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 32,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,090. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

In other AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,857 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 49,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,347 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

