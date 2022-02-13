Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Star Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ALSAU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSAU. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,484,000.

NASDAQ:ALSAU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

