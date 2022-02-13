Altium Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Altium Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,408 shares during the quarter. Kaleyra makes up 1.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 1.16% of Kaleyra worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kaleyra by 152.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Kaleyra news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $188,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. 227,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,769. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $355.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

