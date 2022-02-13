Altium Capital Management LP Purchases 134,429 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,429 shares during the quarter. Immatics accounts for about 1.4% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Immatics by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immatics by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.20. 105,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,396. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immatics had a negative net margin of 221.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

