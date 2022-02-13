Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,065.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,231.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3,344.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

