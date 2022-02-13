Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMTB. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,605 shares of company stock worth $1,316,260. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amerant Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.99%.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

