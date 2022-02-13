Ameren Co. (AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on March 31st

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Ameren has raised its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 50.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.72 on Friday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

