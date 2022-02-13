América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
AMX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,582. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
