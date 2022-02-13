América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AMX stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,582. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after purchasing an additional 167,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $221,916,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,469 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

