American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock Price Down 2.8%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,633,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,422,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.
About American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML)
