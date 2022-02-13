American Capital Management Inc. Has $92.52 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Bio-Techne makes up approximately 2.5% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $92,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 52.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

TECH opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.71.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.