American Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,516 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Morningstar makes up approximately 1.3% of American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Morningstar worth $47,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.94, for a total value of $1,687,502.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $58,099,138 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $285.63 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

