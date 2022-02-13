American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 448,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,675,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,484,000 after buying an additional 11,392,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 470.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,140,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 940,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $4,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 523,697 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FSM. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

