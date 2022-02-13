American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HUYA by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 335,699 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

