American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 411,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 341,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HUYA by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 335,699 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HUYA stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.71.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
