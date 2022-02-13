American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American National Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $40.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 208,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.