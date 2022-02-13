Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

