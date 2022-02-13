Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.54.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Amtech Systems Company Profile
Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.
