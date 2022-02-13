Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $84.10 on Friday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $84.10 and a 12 month high of $90.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMDUF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Amundi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €87.00 ($100.00) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amundi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

