Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.08 Million

Brokerages expect Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report sales of $268.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.00 million and the lowest is $265.80 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $275.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,351 shares of company stock worth $290,776 in the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

