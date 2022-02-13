Analysts Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 934,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

