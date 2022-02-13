Analysts Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $162.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Employers.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Employers by 5.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Employers by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Employers has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

