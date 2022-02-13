Analysts Anticipate Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.03. Exxon Mobil posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $8.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. 41,961,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,395,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.