Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. German American Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

