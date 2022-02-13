Analysts Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to post sales of $88.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 667.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $210.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $219.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $740.69 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $810.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HighPeak Energy.

HPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

