Analysts Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.22. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Shares of HBM stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 1,486,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,827,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,278,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 317,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

