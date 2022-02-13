Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 624,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,469,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,909,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.