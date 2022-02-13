Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to post $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.80. PulteGroup reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.56 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. 3,164,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.