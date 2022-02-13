Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.08. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 413,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,119. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a one year low of $72.02 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.93.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

