Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.09 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $9.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.22. 29,279,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,194,137. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

