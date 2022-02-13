Analysts Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vonage.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.96, a PEG ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,602,109 shares of company stock worth $74,535,626 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Vonage by 2.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 578,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 288,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vonage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 571,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,619 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

