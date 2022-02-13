Analysts Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) PT at $40.75

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BEEM stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 302,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,011. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.10.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

