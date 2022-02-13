Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $226.94

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASH traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. 3,382,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,693. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.38.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

