Analysts Set Expectations for Birchcliff Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Birchcliff Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 7.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.28.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

