Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $39.88

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601. 10.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 41.5% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,126,000 after purchasing an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $4,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.16. 2,540,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Fastly has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

