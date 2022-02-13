Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT at €15.00

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.00 ($17.24).

SDF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of SDF traded up €0.48 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €20.41 ($23.46). The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a 12 month high of €20.53 ($23.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

