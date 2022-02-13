Analysts Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price at $410.00

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $402.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.00. The company had a trading volume of 370,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,077. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $587.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.53.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 25.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 35.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,665,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.