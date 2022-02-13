Analysts Set Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $340.66

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.66.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.95 and its 200 day moving average is $335.52. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,387,934 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.