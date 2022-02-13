Analysts Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $143.80

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 924.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

