Analysts Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target at $47.33

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

STEP traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. 443,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,918. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.48. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 820.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in StepStone Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in StepStone Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

