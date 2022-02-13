Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target at C$101.09

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.34. The stock has a market cap of C$196.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$74.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6349682 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.