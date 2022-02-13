Analysts Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) PT at C$1.94

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.91 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.42 million and a PE ratio of 6.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

