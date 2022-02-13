Analysts Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Price Target at $375.27

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $375.27.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $12.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,902. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $267.42 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.