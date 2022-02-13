Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,875 and have sold 28,359 shares valued at $5,109,582. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.73 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.