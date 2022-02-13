Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 512 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $54.47 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.