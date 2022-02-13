Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,638 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

ACA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.