Ancora Advisors LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,384 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

