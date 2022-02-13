Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 158,038 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 537,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 83,868 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 735,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of OR opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,216.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

